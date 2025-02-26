Transfermobile: an essential tool.

Among the technical innovations included in the most recent version of Transfermóvil is the incorporation of a floating button on the main screen with direct access to the most used functionalities: Online payment, QR reader and Extra Box.

Transfermóvil has become an essential tool in the daily life of Cubans. A new update of the platform, which adds and expands services to the user, is now available on ETECSA’s official website.

Among the technical innovations included in the most recent version of Transfermóvil is the incorporation of a floating button on the main screen with direct access to the most used functionalities: online payment, QR reader and Caja Extra.

Through Transfermóvil, from this new update, customers with accounts at Banco Financiero Internacional will be able to make transactions as long as they comply with the established requirements.

Among the operations that these users can carry out are the transfer of funds from their account at Banco de Fondos Internacional, online payments in stores whose accounts are registered, as well as balance inquiries, latest transactions and account statement requests.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.