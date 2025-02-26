26 de febrero de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Transfermobile: an essential tool.

26 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Among the technical innovations included in the most recent version of Transfermóvil is the incorporation of a floating button on the main screen with direct access to the most used functionalities: Online payment, QR reader and Extra Box.

Transfermóvil has become an essential tool in the daily life of Cubans. A new update of the platform, which adds and expands services to the user, is now available on ETECSA’s official website.

Among the technical innovations included in the most recent version of Transfermóvil is the incorporation of a floating button on the main screen with direct access to the most used functionalities: online payment, QR reader and Caja Extra.

Through Transfermóvil, from this new update, customers with accounts at Banco Financiero Internacional will be able to make transactions as long as they comply with the established requirements.

Among the operations that these users can carry out are the transfer of funds from their account at Banco de Fondos Internacional, online payments in stores whose accounts are registered, as well as balance inquiries, latest transactions and account statement requests.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Matanzas writers discuss progress of agreements of the X UNEAC Congress.

26 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Geometric Fascination in the Heart of Matanzas.

26 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Workshop on History and Citizen Moral Education is held in Matanzas (+audio).

26 de febrero de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *