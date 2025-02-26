Education prioritizes completing teacher coverage.

Among the work priorities for the present 2025 are also to advance in the process of computerization at different levels and the use of the scientific results of master’s and doctoral theses, in order to improve the quality of the teaching-learning process.

The Directorate of Education in Matanzas presented the work report for the year 2024, which shows the hard work done by the teachers of Matanzas in pursuit of the integral formation of society.

In the balance assembly they presented the results during the period, highlighting the progress in the implementation process of the Sexuality Program, which shows a decrease in the number of pregnant teenagers compared to the same period of the previous year.

He also highlighted that during 2024 there were no drug consumption events involving students. On the negative side, there was an increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.Regarding the improvement of the teaching staff, out of 6,715, 2,245 reached the category of Master’s Degree.

The educational level that shows the best results is primary school, although the proposed goal was not achieved, for this year 2025 we are working together with the University to incorporate a greater number of teachers.

Another achievement of the past year is the recovery of 150 capacities in the Hermanitos Chilenos children’s circle, in the municipality of Colón; for 2025 it is proposed to maintain in the investment plan the Los Duendecillos circle, with a capacity of 80, and to incorporate in maintenance in stages the Esperanza de América circle, with a capacity of 125. A total of 205 capacities are to be recovered.

In the province of Matanzas at the end of 2024, 73 events were identified that the law classifies as crimes, involving 264 minor victims, in which the municipalities of Cárdenas and Matanzas had the highest number of events. Most of the victims were males between the ages of 13 and 15, with students in Basic Secondary School and Professional Technical Education.

