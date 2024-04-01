According to data provided by the National Tax Administration Office in the province of Matanzas, the deadline for taxpayers to open the Tax Bank Account expires on April 2nd.

Photo: Taken from Internet

According to data provided by the National Tax Administration Office (ONAT) in the province of Matanzas, the deadline for taxpayers to open a Tax Bank Account expires on April 2nd.

This process can be carried out in person at the offices of any of the bank branches or through the Transfermóvil application for devices.

The Fiscal Bank Account is a current bank account of a natural person authorized to exercise self-employment, in the currency operated by the taxpayer.

Tax bank accounts are linked to the accounting of activities, both income and expenses.

Among the advantages is that it helps to manage finances, taxes can be paid from the account, as well as collection and payment operations in an agile manner, in addition to offering security in the custody of the resources generated by the business.

Resolution 245 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, which came into force on November 2nd, 2023, provided for the opening of tax bank accounts for individuals in different sectors such as agricultural production, culture and social communication.

The opening of fiscal accounts also contributes to the process of bankarization and supports all the operations of the economic activity carried out.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.