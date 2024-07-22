Declared local 22nd CTC Congress in Matanzas.

The declaration of the local 22nd Congress of the CTC in Matanzas constitutes one of the most relevant moments of this organic process, which will have its final sessions in April next year.

The most recent one took place at the CTC headquarters in the municipality of Limonar, a building whose image and structural conditions made it worthy of this condition, which will also be received by entities of production and services that meet the requirements.

Osmar Ramírez, secretary general of the CTC Provincial Committee, congratulated the centers already displaying the sticker and called on others to deserve it, as a sign of satisfaction with the plans, which would be a magnificent contribution to the 22nd Congress.

Ramirez added that the premises are declared in the context of a moment of great historical significance as the National Rebellion Day, just when the 71st anniversary of the assault to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons is about to be commemorated.

The secretary general of the CTC remarked that the granting of the sticker includes entities of the 13 municipalities, mainly those that stand out for an efficient productive, economic performance, the conservation of its infrastructure and excel in the tasks the labor organization.

When asked by Radio 26, Ramírez highlighted the importance of the municipal conferences of the 22nd Congress, in which, together with the internal look at the organization, problems are analyzed in the daily life of the labor force, especially aspects related to salary incentives and how they influence production and efficiency.

The leader affirmed that the organic process must bequeath a combative union, which represents the affiliates, works, and is at the side of the administration in order to bring out the productive reserves and also to demand better working conditions, satisfaction of the plans, efficiency and, consequently, fair income.

He also advocated for a CTC and its unions knowledgeable of the country’s policies, to assume the mission that corresponds to us in the construction of socialism.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.