Productive work day boosts sugarcane sowing in Jovellanense cooperative (+photos).

Promoting the planting of sugar cane in areas of the Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) Alcancía de Jovellanos, was the main purpose of the workers from Matanzas who, on behalf of their unions, carried out this Sunday a decisive day of productive work.

Some five hectares (ha) sown resulted in the profitable contribution to the technical-productive plan of this UBPC, belonging to Mario Muñoz agroindustrial sugar company , subsidiary España Republicana.

The commitment is to reach 50 hectares of grass to be planted during the current cold season, a plan which, according to the president of the Board of Directors, Fidel Castro Sigler «…is already over 50 percent complete».

This cooperative unit was one of those visited by our President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in his tour of the Jovellan territory last March, hence the commitment of its workers to increase their planting areas, diversify their productions, pay better attention to their living conditions and their families, as well as provide the necessary support to the nearest neighborhood, all as part of the fulfillment of the indications left by the Cuban leader.

The day, which was attended by party and government authorities and other political and mass organizations, became a propitious scenario for an act of reaffirmation of the homeland to evoke the historical transcendence of the actions of July 26, to celebrate the status of Outstanding Province in the work of the Cuban Women’s Federation and the selection of Jovellanos as the municipality to host the central activities.

Likewise, new Party members received their membership cards and those present welcomed the upcoming 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Trade Union (CTC).

