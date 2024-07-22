Preamble to a birthday party at Teatro de Las Estaciones (+photos).

The magic of the puppetry group that embraces almost three decades of brilliant trajectory in terms of work for children, toured the small auditorium, where the seats were insufficient for a celebration.

The Pepe Camejo Hall, where Teatro de las Estaciones, together with the company Gabi y Sofi and Rochy Ameneiro, celebrated Children’s Day, was impregnated with that childhood that dwells in the soul.

The magic of the puppetry group that embraces almost three decades of brilliant trajectory in terms of work for children, went through the small auditorium, where the seats were insufficient for a celebration.

«One is a child as long as in one’s heart remains that pinch of tenderness and illusion», commented the actor of Teatro de las Estaciones, Alejandro García, about his experience in this celebration for children.

Iriscelia Mantilla, a young actress trained at the Carucha Camejo Teaching Unit, described the event as «an opportunity to celebrate the birthday of the puppetry group at Pelusín’s house».

Rochy Ameneiro’s warm voice embraced the little ones as usual in each of the singer’s projects.

«It is a privilege to arrive once again and celebrate together with the company to which I am linked by bonds full of happiness and illusion», confessed the founder of the International Meeting of Arts for Children Happy Heart.

Singing, dreaming and sharing joy was the reason that brought the duo from Varadero, Gabi and Sofi, together with other children passionate about art, to give smiles, warm hugs and songs about peace, childhood and nature to the families of Matanzas who visited the Teatro de las Estaciones last weekend.

The Children’s Day at Teatro de las Estaciones ended with the premiere of the video clip Las Estaciones, directed by Ivette Ávila and Ramiro Zardoya.

This audiovisual gift, with music by the composer and arranger Raúl Valdés and filled with sweetness in the voice of singer Olga Blanco, was one of the many tributes paid to the puppet group on the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

Illuminating childhood, dreaming like them and planting seeds in the form of art, magic and illusion is the purpose that, just weeks away from its expected birthday, is the purpose of this theatrical collective, the home of generations of Matanzas, the home of Carnival, of moons and suns, Las Estaciones.

Written by Jessica Mesa.