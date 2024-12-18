Diabetes, among the main health concerns of the 21st century.

As diabetes becomes a growing epidemic, it is essential that we all take an active role in its prevention and management.

Diabetes, a chronic disease affecting more than 537 million people worldwide, has become one of the major public health concerns of the 21st century. As sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets become the norm in many societies, the prevalence of this condition continues to rise, posing serious challenges to health systems and to the quality of life of millions of people.

Diabetes is mainly classified into two types: type 1, which is usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence and is the result of an autoimmune response that destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas; and type 2, which is more common and is associated with risk factors such as obesity, physical inactivity and genetics. The latter type accounts for approximately 90 percent of all cases and, alarmingly, is increasingly being diagnosed in children and adolescents.

One of the most troubling aspects of diabetes is its silent nature. Many people can live with the disease for years without significant symptoms, delaying diagnosis and treatment. This not only increases the risk of serious complications, such as heart disease, kidney damage and vision problems, but also puts additional strain on public health systems.

Education and awareness are fundamental in the fight against diabetes. It is crucial that both healthcare professionals and the community at large join together to promote healthy habits. Adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise and weight control are key preventive measures that can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In addition, it is imperative that public policies are geared towards promoting healthy environments. This includes access to fresh and nutritious food, safe spaces for physical activity, and health education programs. Investment in research is also vital to develop new therapies and improve existing treatments.

As diabetes becomes a growing epidemic, it is essential that we all take an active role in its prevention and management. Collaboration between governments, non-governmental organizations and communities is necessary to create a future where this disease is not an insurmountable burden, but a manageable condition. The health of millions depends on our ability to act with urgency and determination in the face of this silent crisis.

Written by Melissa Guerra