Potato planting underway in Colón and Jovellanos (+audio).

The nation has made a significant effort to bring fertilizer, seed and herbicides to the province.

Matanzas farmers have just started planting potatoes in the municipalities of Colón and Jovellanos, an effort that means planting 775 hectares, that is, 300 hectares less than during the previous campaign, but since the imported seed is of higher yields, it allows estimating a harvest of over 17 thousand tons.

Lázaro Bello, sub-delegate of Miscellaneous Crops in Matanzas, said that the nation has made a significant effort to ensure that the fertilizer, seed and herbicides are available in the province and that the necessary coordination is being finalized to guarantee the necessary irrigation cycles.

Last year’s crop was of poor yields, only 16 thousand tons, in a context marked by a deficit of inputs that make up the so-called technological package and the occurrence of unusual rains for the time of the year, which caused delays in planting.

With these experiences, the specialist said, the Matanzas farmer has had to work with these experiences and has responded conveniently, in such a way that they already have 120 hectares ready for planting and the rest in movement, an evolution that is expected to conclude the year with the 775 hectares of potato agreed.

Written by José Miguel Solís.