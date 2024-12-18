Colombian airline Avianca returns to the market.

In addition to its tourist importance, the new route could have commercial implications in the future, promoting greater interaction between companies and citizens of both countries.

Colombian airline Avianca returned to Cuba after four years without operating in this destination, and did so through Havana’s José Martí International Airport, in an Airbus A320 with 89 passengers.

Coming from Bogota, the landing on December 16th marked the first flight of this route, which is expected to have a daily frequency, explained Agustín Gutiérrez Hermelo, general director of the company Comercial Take Off, which currently represents Avianca.

Gutiérrez Hermelo described Avianca’s operation as a new opportunity for the Cuban market and expressed his hopes for the fruitful restart «to have a better coverage of connections between us and Colombia,» the magazine Excelencias Cuba reported.

Avianca’s return confirms its interest in expanding its destinations in the Caribbean, consolidating its offer towards the end of the year and in the middle of the season, which will facilitate both tourism and cultural exchanges, in a context where interest in historical and cultural destinations continues to grow.

Comercial Take Off is a company in the aviation system that will celebrate its 28th anniversary on December 23rd and has three business units: airline services, national agents through the Chamber of Commerce to supply products, services and goods and the third business unit is to be an employer, explained its General Director.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook page of the Ministry of Tourism.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.