Cinco Palmas and the conviction of victory.

A difficult seven-day voyage through the Caribbean Sea amid adverse weather conditions for navigation and with an overload on the small yacht. Upon reaching Cuban territory, the group of 82 men had to travel a long and dangerous road through swamps and mangrove swamps, only to suffer a setback in Alegria de Pio, where the expeditionaries, surprised by soldiers of Fulgencio Batista’s army, had to disperse.

Exhausted, thirsty and disoriented in a sugar cane area of eastern Cuba, they were also subject to persecution, ambushes by enemy troops and strafing by airplanes. To evade the harassment, the young men had to respond with fortitude and display of physical abilities. In spite of this, some were located, captured and killed.

Only small groups of expeditionaries were able to advance and find the support of the peasants of the region, a strategy organized by Celia Sanchez to receive them after the arrival of the Granma. This led to the reunion of Fidel, Raul and other expeditionaries, on December 18th, but 68 years ago.

The moonlight illuminating a sugar cane field in Cinco Palmas, where the farm of the peasant Ramón (Mongo) Pérez was located, served as a silent witness of Fidel’s greatness of spirit, faith in a cause, determination to fight and confidence in victory, despite the adversities. After the embrace between brothers in blood and ideals, the dialogue was brief and concise.

Fidel: How many rifles are you carrying?

Raul: Five.

Fidel: And two that I have, seven. Now we have won the war!

Seven rifles to defeat an entire army equipped by an imperialist power like the United States is incredible! But against firmness and convictions, who can? The history of Cuba knows it.

On October 11, 1868, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes at the head of a group of patriots, after the combat of Yara and after the shout of an insurrectionist who called for surrender, exclaimed with intent:

«No, we still have twelve men left! They are enough to make the independence of Cuba!».

Hence, on December 25, 1956, with the incorporation of other expeditionary groups to those of Fidel and Raul, they began the ascent to the Sierra Maestra to descend multiplied in the army of bearded rebels that in January 1959 conquered the definitive triumph.

Of what happened that December 18, 1956 in Cinco Palmas and the following experiences, Raul, in the posthumous tribute to the Commander in Chief, on December 3, 2016, sentenced with his thick and strong voice:

«…yes it was possible, yes it is possible and it will be possible to overcome any obstacle, threat or turbulence in our firm determination to build socialism in Cuba, or what is the same, to guarantee the independence and sovereignty of the homeland!».

Written by Ana González Goicochea.