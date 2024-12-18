In Matanzas Miguel Failde In Memorian Day.

The culmination of this day will be the traditional concert that celebrates the first danzón interpreted in Cuba, Las Alturas de Simpson. It will be held on January 1st, 2025, at the José White Concert Hall.

The Miguel Failde In Memorian Day began with the triumph of the Bando Azul, from Atenas de Cuba, over the dancers of the Bando Rojo, from Havana, in a competition staged at the José White concert hall.

This 6th edition of the International Danzonero Encounter revives our national dance, under the auspices of the Failde Orchestra, the Directorates of Culture and the Association of Dancers of this musical genre in Matanzas.

Likewise, the call was launched there to turn Matanzas into the World Capital of Danzón between March 27th and 30th, 2025 with the seventh edition of the International Danzonero Encounter, dedicated on that occasion to figures such as Raimundo Valenzuela, Coralia López, Jacobo Rubalcaba and Antonio María Romeu.

This current edition continues this Wednesday with a didactic concert at the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Arts, given by Dr. María Victoria Oliver and the youth orchestra entitled Creation and Evolution of Danzón.

And in the next days the performance of the musicians directed by Ethiel Failde will be in the Matanzas neighborhoods of Gelpi, on the 20th: Iglesias distribution on the 21st and on the 22nd they will concentrate in Simpson to carry out a meeting of danzoneros children in the morning, the performance of a group carrier in the afternoon and in the evening dance with the orchestra, all in the block of the provincial Center of Houses of Culture, in Velarde between Manzaneda and Zaragoza, on the eve of the anniversary of the birth of Miguel Faílde.

On the 23rd, the Association of Danzonearas de Matanzas will make a pilgrimage to the tomb of the creator of danzón, in the Yumurino cemetery, to pay tribute to the unforgettable musician.

Written by María Elena Bayón.