Ecojoven concluded at the University of Matanzas.

The Ecojoven event concluded today, June 20th, at the University of Matanzas. The event was organized by the Young Communist Leagu., the Technical-Youth Brigades and the University of Matanzas.

«Ecojoven has its raison d’être in the relationship between professors and students with the line of research and environmental control,» explained Juan Lázaro Acosta Prieto, director of Research and Postgraduate Studies at the University of Matanzas.

During the closing ceremony, awards were given to the Matanzas Botanical Garden and to the Master of Science Lenia Robledo. Participants in the event said that Ecojoven made them grow, learn and experience different points of view, as well as possible solutions to environmental problems.

Carlos Enrique Lista Sánchez received the highest award, and outstanding prizes and mentions were also awarded. These papers will have the opportunity to compete at the provincial level of Ecojoven 2024.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Pérez.