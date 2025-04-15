Eduardo García Delgado: a name in history.

The events of April 15th, 1961 stained in red the destiny of a young Cuban who, with an unshakable conviction, sealed with his blood his commitment to the Revolution. Eduardo García Delgado, artilleryman and political instructor, faced the imperialist voracity with the courage of those who understand that the defense of the Homeland does not admit hesitation.

Born in Cienfuegos on October 13th, 1935, Eduardo grew up in a humble family that led him to pursue job opportunities in Havana, where he alternated office work with night studies in shorthand and typing and, in the ranks of the National Revolutionary Militias and the artillery corps, under the nickname of “El Profe”, he later showed admirable dedication and devotion to the rebellious deed.

The mercenary bombing perpetrated in April 61st on the Cuban air bases unleashed chaos. In Ciudad Libertad the enemy offensive was merciless. Caught in the middle of the attack and with no weapon in hand, Eduardo struggled to reach his trench. Every move was a challenge in the face of shrapnel. But fate had one last action in store for him: seriously wounded, he held on until he found a door where, with the blood emanating from his body, he wrote the name of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The five letters were his last breath, an indelible testimony of his faith in the revolutionary cause. The image of his heroic act transcended the immediacy of combat to become an emblem of sacrifice. Neither the explosions nor the fury of the enemy could erase that declaration written in blood, a proof that the will of a people does not bend in the face of aggression.

Eduardo García Delgado is not only a name in the records of Cuban history. He is a symbol of loyalty, courage and resistance. His legacy remains alive in the memory of the nation, reminding us that love for the land of our birth can be expressed in many ways, but few as moving as the inscription that immortalized him.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.