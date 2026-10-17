EMBER Outlines Its Strategy to Implement Economic and Social Transformations

At the Beverage and Soft Drink Company EMBER Matanzas, the workforce outlined the strategies for implementing the Economic and Social Transformations.

Of the 176 transformations, 34 directly impact the company. Among the proposed actions is the creation of an MSME and a Basic Business Unit (UEB) with powers. Likewise, fostering linkages to give continuity to the production process.

The list of wholesale and retail prices in foreign currency and CUP, approved by the Provincial Directorate of Finance and Prices, was presented.

Likewise, a UEB with powers will be formed at the Jovellanos UEB, as well as the creation of a state MSME at the Colón UEB. These changes aim to grant greater powers to these base enterprises.

Similarly, it was approved to extinguish the Alternative Productions UEB and incorporate it as a Sales Unit into the Yucayo UEB. It was also decided to start a mercantile company at the Yucayo UEB with an MSME as minority partner, and to create the Varadero Marketing UEB from the Sales Unit of the same name.

At the assembly with the workers, it was approved to continue supporting the four hospitals by the same UEBs and EMBER, which do so at present, as well as three electoral districts.

The plan of measures and axes related to vulnerable people maintains attention to the 18 retirees.

Four phases were established for the implementation of the transformations, with compliance dates, responsible parties, and organizational, legal, and training measurement criteria.

At the meeting, the Implementation Commission was created, which will carry out the diagnosis of legal and regulatory gaps, and the training of the members of the company’s Management Council and the UEBs in the content and its implications. The Internal Communication Plan on the transformations was also prepared.

Likewise, each of the axes and measures that impact the company and its UEBs were structured in a master plan that will be checked monthly.

The EMBER workers present at the assembly approved the plan and committed to its fulfillment.