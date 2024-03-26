Emotions: a children’s play about the impact of social networks (+Photos).

A play that addresses the impact of social networks on the lives of children was presented by the Vida Children’s Musical Theater Company at the El Mirón Cubano Theater Hall. The staging Emociones used song, dance and dramatizations to tell a story about overcoming life’s challenges.

Children and adolescents between the ages of ten and 15 starred in the piece directed by Ángel Román and Addys Santana that encourages audiences of all ages to manage their time in front of screens in a thoughtful way.

«Emotions is a contemporary play full of teachings where we show the audience, through different moods, the different moments we go through in life,» stated Ángel Roman, director of Vida Children’s Musical Theater Company.

Social networks have given us the opportunity to receive information from the digital world, both good and bad. As children, teenagers, young adults or adults, we must know how to derive useful and positive value from this new technological development, he further added.Musical uses emotions as a vehicle to address how social networks affect our mental health and relationships.

With its infectious musical numbers and empowering messages, Emociones entertained and educated the audience that visited the Teatro el Mirón Cubano venue.

Written by Arleen D Matamoros.