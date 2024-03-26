Cuban president urges to take advantage of productive potential in Jovellanos.

«I am convinced that Lenin, if it works well, can not only recover, but also become a national reference,» said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, during a visit on Tuesday to the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Agricultural Enterprise, located in the municipality of Jovellanos.

«I am convinced that Lenin, if it works well, can not only recover, but also become a national reference,» said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, during a visit on Tuesday to the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Agricultural Enterprise, located in the municipality of Jovellanos.

After February’s tour, we went back to places that were malfunctioning to check if they were able to assimilate the good practices of entities that do fulfill their socio-productive task; and Lenin, although it closed 2023 very badly, already has a totally different image, he added.

An example of this transformation is what is happening with the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) Cultivos Semiprotegidos, where there are already 36 houses totally recovered from neglect and weed control.

«Here the marabú covered the houses and with the will of the workers, men and women, we cleaned everything, so that today we have 26 houses planted with tomato, eggplant, cabbage, chili, and the rest are in the preparation phase», said Heriberto González Jiménez, director of the UEB.

Although the shortage of fertilizers and pesticides affect yields, in Lenin the areas planted with potatoes, beans, corn, among other rustic crops and fruits such as coconut, mango, guava, pump fruit and pineapple, leave no room for idle land.

In addition to the fertile lands of this region of Matanzas, Lenin company has 34 central pivot irrigation machines, which together with the good utilities, allow saving water and energy during irrigation, commented Carlos Alberto Fierro Abreu, general director of the company.

In view of the problems related to the electrical transformers of these machines, Díaz-Canel called for the use of solar panel technology to guarantee the operation of these irrigation systems.

He also urged to continue using bio-products and to increase the cultivation of organic potatoes based on the research and experience of Indio Hatuey’s specialists.

In this way, the potential and progress of the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Agricultural Enterprise, created in 1975 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro with 12 thousand hectares and the objective of supplying viands, grains and vegetables to Havana and Matanzas, were recognized.

After these favorable impressions, the Cuban president, accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, the member of the Central Committee of the PCC and first Secretary in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Governor of the province, as well as executives of the Matanzas agricultural system and the company itself, visited the Enrique Cabré Santurio Engine Repair Plant, also in the territory.

At the workshop, in charge of guaranteeing metal-mechanical products for the province’s agricultural sector, Díaz-Canel exchanged with its managers and workers on the need to diversify its services in terms of state and private sector entities.

«You have the workshops and above all the trained personnel to carry out all the secondary activities that the customer demands,» he stressed.

He also called on them to strengthen relations with Technical and Professional Education to guarantee the continuity of a qualified labor force and to develop a greater number of initiatives that can be carried out without the need for intermediaries.

The change of labor and the creation of labor groups such as engine winding and roofing of metallic structures, as well as alternative productions, are strategies that allow the fulfillment of plans and the salary increase at the Enrique Cabré Engine Repair Plant.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.