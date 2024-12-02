Equal Opportunity Day in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The associates participated in the first edition of Atesorando la Historia meeting, where the 77th, 52nd and 47th anniversaries of Jesús Menéndez’s last visit to the territory and the foundations of the Cuba Theater and the Bolondrón House of Culture were commemorated.

Cultural exchange space Treasuring History, headed by the director of the municipal museum.

With the objective of guaranteeing the social insertion and well-being of people with visual, hearing and physical-motor disabilities, from November 27th to December 3rd the Associations of the Blind and Visually Impaired (ANCI), of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ANSOC) and of People with Physical-Motor Disabilities (ACLIFIM) of Pedro Betancourt municipality are celebrating the Day of Equal Opportunities.

During their tour through the different rooms of the museum, the associates learned about the socioeconomic activities of Pedro Betancourt territory during the 18th and 19th centuries.

In this regard, Yamila Cabrera Lambert, local president of ANCI, referred to some of the main proposals that will delight the associates during the celebration.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Cabrera Lambert also pointed out the need to continue promoting these initiatives that contribute to break down barriers and generate spaces for integration, awareness and action for the inclusion of people with disabilities in the socioeconomic and cultural activities of the locality.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, after a tour of the Gustavo González Pérez municipal museum, the associates participated in the first edition of the «Treasuring History» meeting, where Clara Cecilia López Álvarez, director of the institution, commemorated, among others, the 77th, 52nd and 47th anniversaries of the last visit of Jesús Menéndez to the territory and the foundations of the Cuba Theater and the Néstor Ulloa House of Culture in Bolondón, respectively.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.