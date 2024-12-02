Esperanza Awards are presented in Sauto.

During the gala, awards were given in several categories, including Prevention, Solidarity, Mutual Support and a special category for those with exceptional work at a national level.

The Sauto Theater in Matanzas, a National Monument, was the venue for the recent presentation of the . The activity, held on World HIV/AIDS Day, recognized individuals, institutions and organizations that have excelled in the prevention and support of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV).

During the gala, awards were given in several categories, including Prevention, Solidarity, Mutual Support and a special category for those with exceptional work at the national level. The ceremony was attended by prominent activists, health professionals and representatives of various community organizations.



The Sauto Theater, with its impressive architecture and excellent acoustics, provided a solemn and emotional atmosphere for the ceremony, underlining the importance of solidarity and mutual support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Written by Dunia Bermudez.