Esperanza Awards are presented in Sauto.

2 de diciembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

During the gala, awards were given in several categories, including Prevention, Solidarity, Mutual Support and a special category for those with exceptional work at a national level.

The Sauto Theater in Matanzas, a National Monument, was the venue for the recent presentation of the . The activity, held on World HIV/AIDS Day, recognized individuals, institutions and organizations that have excelled in the prevention and support of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV).

The Sauto Theater, with its impressive architecture and excellent acoustics, provided a solemn and emotional atmosphere for the ceremony, underlining the importance of solidarity and mutual support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Written by Dunia Bermudez.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

