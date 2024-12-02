Matanzas present at the Science and Technology Forum of the Food Industry.

The work of the Forum is aimed at reducing the effects of the lack of financing for the acquisition of raw materials and spare parts.

The Matanzas Branch Company of Beverages and Soft Drinks will participate with three papers in the III National Forum of Science and Technology of the Food Industry Business Group. Two of the presentations from Matanzas were relevant in the provincial Forum.

Pedro Pablo Rubio Hernández, main specialist in the manufacturing area of Ronera Yucayo, will be the speaker of the works of the Atenas de Cuba, one of them belongs to his authorship and is entitled: Proposal of rums without classification in the UEB Ronera Yucayo.

Likewise, Rubio Hernández will defend the papers: Adaptation of source to the shrink-wrapper of the UEB Ronera Yucayo, by Alexis Suárez and Solutions to technological equipment of the UEB Jovellanos, by Abel Mendoza, Luis Abreu, Luis Céspedes and José L. Moreno.

The III Forum will be held this Monday and Tuesday at the Casa del Abogado de Calabazar, in Havana. The Organizing Committee of the meeting informed that more than 40 papers have been received on behalf of the entities of the organization. The topics dealt with are related to issues related to energy, environment, maintenance, quality, transportation, spare parts, information technology and soft technology.

The Forum’s work is aimed at reducing the effects of the lack of financing for the acquisition of raw materials and spare parts, thus encouraging technological innovation to be a priority in the companies and units, together with energy saving.

Photos by Pedro Rizo

Written by Enrique Tirse.