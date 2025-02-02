ETECSA takes stock after a year marked by technological challenges (+audio).

In order to improve the quality of service in the face of failures in the electric power system, ETECSA’s territorial director in Matanzas said that alliances are being negotiated with institutions that have generators close to the radio bases.

After a year marked by challenges in the technological sphere, Gustavo Montesino Reyes, director of the Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company in Matanzas (ETECSA), presented the balance report of the agency’s management in the year 2024.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Montesino Reyes explained that the province has 468 radio bases, 51 percent of which lack energy insurance, which means that in the event of a programmed or unscheduled failure in the electric power system, they cease to provide service.

In order to improve the quality of service in the event of failures in the electric power system, ETECSA’s territorial director in Matanzas said that alliances are currently being negotiated with institutions that have generators close to the radio bases. This initiative is already a reality in municipalities such as Colón, Cárdenas and Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.