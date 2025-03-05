Extreme care for critically ill newborns (+audio).

Fourteen children are being attended to in the neonatology service of the José Ramón López Tabrane provincial maternity hospital in Matanzas, five of them are in critical condition, a condition due to low birth weight, with figures below 1,500 grams.

Fourteen children are being attended at the neonatology service of the provincial maternity hospital José Ramón López Tabrane, in Matanzas, five of them are in critical condition, a condition that is due to low birth weight, with figures below 1,500 grams.

These babies require special attention and the center has trained personnel to take care of them, said Liliana Amieva Ruiz, head of the hospital, to the radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.