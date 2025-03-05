7 de marzo de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Extreme care for critically ill newborns (+audio).

5 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Fourteen children are being attended to in the neonatology service of the José Ramón López Tabrane provincial maternity hospital in Matanzas, five of them are in critical condition, a condition due to low birth weight, with figures below 1,500 grams.

Fourteen children are being attended at the neonatology service of the provincial maternity hospital José Ramón López Tabrane, in Matanzas, five of them are in critical condition, a condition that is due to low birth weight, with figures below 1,500 grams.

 

These babies require special attention and the center has trained personnel to take care of them, said Liliana Amieva Ruiz, head of the hospital, to the radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

 

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Yamila Gordillo receives the Raúl Ruiz Provincial Research Award.

7 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Ulises Rodriguez Febles is honored at the Matanzas Book Fair (+photos).

7 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Matanzas is recognized as a Vanguardia in women’s work (+photos).

7 de marzo de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *