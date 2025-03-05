Hotel and Tourism Workers’ Day is Celebrated in Matanzas .

In many ways the more than 15 thousand employees of the leisure industry in Matanzas celebrated this March 4th the Day of the Hotel and Tourism Workers, in honor of the martyr of the sector, Elpidio Casimiro Sosa González.

Although the main activities were held in Sancti Spíritus, in the destinations Atenas de Cuba, Varadero and Ciénaga de Zapata, special mornings and activities were held to recognize outstanding workers and groups in their daily work.

Blood donations, volunteer work, festive activities, as well as the recognition of outstanding workers in both the state and private sectors, are just some of the moments developed on this date.

Yarisleydis Torriente, general secretary of the Tourism Union, congratulated the men and women of the sector, and the union leaders, for mobilizing the workers towards the fulfillment of the plans, in times in which, although there is still much to be done, there is a demonstrated understanding of how much the country needs to turn efficiency and quality into daily facts.

Established in 1995, the Hotel and Tourism Workers’ Day honors Elpidio Casimiro Sosa González, born on March 4th, 1929, the young assailant of the Moncada Garrison who sold his place at the Bar Oriente and destined those funds to the revolutionary struggle.

The celebrations for this date take place less than two months after the final sessions of the Third National Conference of the Hotel and Tourism Workers Union, which concluded with a call to increase the competitiveness of Cuba as a destination.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.