Fara Madrigal’s one-woman show at Papalote (+photos).

Teatro Tentempié presented at the Papalote theater this Saturday the play «Floripondín y Azucera», written by Jesús del Castillo and brought to the stage in a one-woman show performed by Fara Madrigal.

Teatro Tentempié presented at the Papalote theater this Saturday the play «Floripondín y Azucera», written by Jesús del Castillo and brought to the stage in a one-woman show performed by Fara Madrigal.

Winner of the Milanés Prize in 1997, this show, which will continue to be presented on March 17th, 23rd and 24th, tells the love story between José Jacinto Milanés and Isa.

With the images of Radio 26 photographer Felix Gonzalez, we will bring you closer to this staging.

Photos by the author

Written by Félix González.