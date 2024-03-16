Meeting of Women Decimistas ratified the validity of Celina González.

The 2024 edition of the Meeting of Women Decimistas, held at Casa Naborí in the municipality of Limonar, ratified the validity and admiration for the legacy of Celina González, a relevant exponent of country music who was born on March 16th, 1929 in the municipality of Jovellanos, in the municipality of Matanzas.

The 2024 edition of the Meeting of Women Decimistas, held at Casa Naborí in the municipality of Limonar, ratified the validity and admiration for the legacy of Celina González, a relevant exponent of country music who was born on March 16th, 1929 in the municipality of Jovellanos, in Matanzas.

Idaisi Padrón Hernández, director of the cultural institution, highlighted that during the meeting, the participation of children from the Tenth and Strings Workshop taught by Ignacio la Nuez and the screening of a documentary on the so-called Queen of the Cuban Punto Cubano made the difference compared to other editions.

Dora Estrella Pérez, a prominent cultural promoter, explained the trajectory of the Encounter since its beginnings in 2012 and how it has evolved until today, with the intention of promoting gender equity in the development of a stanza noted for being part of the national identity.

What stood out most was the new generation that joined Casa Naborí and the development and promotion of peasant music,» Padrón Hernández emphasized, «a response that encourages the institution in its cultural management committed to Cuban peasant roots.

Cecilia Soto, Conchita Torres and Dora Estrella Pérez, were among the cultivators of the written tenth that shared their texts in a day where the improvised tenth of women and men also won the applause of the diverse public.

Written by Yenly Lemus.