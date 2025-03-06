Female leader of the country visits Matanzas.

She also paid tribute to the fighters of the firefighters’ command who died during the accident in Supertanqueros.

The member of the Political Bureau and secretary general of the Cuban Women Federation(FMC), Teresa Amarelle Boué, spoke on Wednesday with workers at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Matanzas.

In the information on the airport’s Facebook social network, it was reported that the country’s female leader learned about the contribution to social impact programs in the communities of Carbonera and La Conchita and food production.

Amarelle Boué learned about the good progress of the children’s home in Carbonera, which offers early childhood education to the children of Juan Gualberto Gómez workers, where more than 60 percent of the workers are women. As part of her stay in the province, on the occasion of the country’s activities for March 8th, the General Secretary of the FMC will hold a pleasant exchange with collectives, grassroots organizations and leaders in the territory.

She also paid tribute to the combatants of the Fire Brigade who died during the fire in Supertanqueros.

Photos from TV Yumuri and Facebook page of the airport.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.