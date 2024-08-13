Fidel’s 98 on Matanzas tourism.

To the man who gave himself completely to his country, it is up to us to revere him tirelessly and well.

In the symbolic code of ethics of the men and women of the Sol Palmeras Hotel is lodged the commitment to never fail Fidel Castro Ruz, which explains the daily homage paid to the eternal Commander in Chief.

That oath was evoked once again on the 98th birthday of the Historical Leader of the Revolution (Biran, Holguin, August 13th, 1926), an event that led to a morning meeting at the facility founded on May 10th, 1990, an occasion that was attended by Fidel, the number one inspirer of the development of Cuban tourism.

That time he asked us to keep the hotel as an everlasting example in the provision of services and to inspire other groups to have good quality in the provision of services, recalls Arnaldo Díaz Hiedra, secretary general of the Sol Palmeras trade union bureau.

That historic order, as I have always said, marks the history of a collective that many times Vanguardia Nacional, some of them consecutively, a record that at the time was exclusive for hotels operating under the All-Inclusive system.

According to Diaz, despite the difficult Cuban economic context and the limitations of resources and supplies, it must be said that our people overcome their obstacles, jump over them and resist creatively, as President Miguel Diaz-Canel asks us to do, which has allowed us to continue having high hotel occupancy rates, as well as repeat vacationers.

Here we maintain the custom of saying that this is the Fidel Hotel, fruit of the first joint venture created in Cuba, thanks precisely to him. That is why belonging here entails a sacred duty to do well what we do wherever he is, we hope he feels honored by us.

In other tourist facilities in Matanzas, such as in the Velasco-Louvre complex, in Islazul facilities and in Cubanacan itself, where Sol Palmeras belongs, there were several tributes on a day like this, installed in the history of the homeland as sacred, because Fidel came into the world.

