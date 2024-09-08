For Julius Fučík and those who have died in the practice of journalism, forbidden to forget.

September 8th marks International Journalists’ Day, in honor of Julius Fučík, executed by the Nazis on that day in 1943.

International Journalists’ Day is commemorated on September 8th, in honor of Julius Fučík, who was executed by the Nazis on that day in 1943.

The Czechoslovak writer and journalist Julius Fučík, would write his last testimony A Piece of History, on June 9th, 1943. He was convinced that he would not have another chance to write, as he would be taken to the Tribunal that night.

At the end of the text he says….

«Also my game is nearing its end. I can NOT describe it. I do NOT know it. It is NO longer a game. It is life. And in life there are no spectators. The curtain rises. Men: I have loved you. Be vigilant!».

Other journalists have been killed around the world in the course of their work. In Gaza, the genocide and massacre against the people of #Palestine has claimed the lives of 116 journalists and media workers, since October 2023.

For Julius Fučík, and the other dead colleagues, forbidden to forget, #WeHaveMemory.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suárez.