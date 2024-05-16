From today 22nd Congress of the CTC in the Matanzas municipalities.

The 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central (CTC) begins this May 16th in the province of Matanzas, the territory where 13 of these meetings will take place, an important trade union event that takes place every five years.

The municipal conferences of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) begin this May 16th in the province of Matanzas, the territory where 13 of these meetings will be held, the important trade union event that takes place every five years.

After an assessment process carried out at the base, the relevant process begins in Calimete, a space for evaluating how the management of the CTC and its unions behaved in the period under evaluation and its impact on the labor collectives.

The municipal conferences will favor the exchange on the generation of goods and services, and their impact on the economic and social life of the people, workers and their families, affected by inflation and the poor purchasing power of wages.

These municipal conferences are being held in the year of the 85th anniversary of the founding of the CTC, an organization founded on January the 28th, 1939, and will provide an in-depth assessment of the union’s performance in the last five years in Calimete, an important territory for its sugar and rice production potential.

The Jesús Rabí Sablón sugar company has led the production of the sweet grain in Matanzas, an equally positive balance in recent times of rice sowing and harvesting, according to CTC leaders.

With days of productive work in sugar cane sowing, especially in areas of the UBPC Ernesto Guevara, in the territory greet the Municipal Conference, while continuing the tours by the sugar cane platoons, in support of the harvest.

This process began in the country in the capital municipality of Cotorro and is gradually extending throughout the national territory, until its conclusion when it will take place in all 168 municipalities.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.