Gardis Matanzas with excellent results in CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024.

The Gardis Business Group, from Matanzas, is exhibiting its favorable results at the 4th edition of the CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024 Industry Convention and Exposition, which is being held at the Pabexpo Convention Center and Exhibition Center in Havana.

With productions exceeding 30 million pesos monthly, the local industry, which belongs to this entity, shows excellent achievements, explained to Radio 26 Omar Tápanes Hernández, its general director.

The main objective of this event is to establish alliances with the large industry, make exchanges with non-state economic actors and take the positive aspects of other provinces such as Holguin and Villa Clara, whose delegations participate along with that of Matanzas.

«To these territories we presented a group of experiences that we carry out to grow in retail sales. For example, we have 42 points of sale in the province, with the facility of electronic payments, an issue in which they are far behind in their provinces and weakens marketing,» said Tápanes Hernández.

Likewise, during the day on Wednesday, exchanges were held with state MSMEs and with the private sector, with the purpose of expanding and increasing production and guaranteeing variety in the offers in the retail market, on this important advance, the executive added.

«We established communication with the president of a state-owned MSME from the chemical group. It is an economic actor that is dedicated to printing and materials to carry out this type of activity, hence we will concretize to foster exchange with a unit of ours that is also dedicated to this activity and we need to raise its profitability.

«We also established ties with Cubapel Company, dedicated to the production of cardboard, paper, cardboard and today we must sign a contract with them for the supply in national currency, seeking to expand the manufacture of boxes, fays, cards and other varieties that we can incorporate.»

The CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024 Fair has a commercial character and is aimed at promoting industrial development and boosting foreign and domestic investment business, with the purpose of increasing the exchange of productions and services.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.