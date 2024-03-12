Good passenger traffic at Varadero airport.

From the Facebook of the Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport

More than 156,000 passengers were handled in February at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, a figure higher than the first month of 2024, according to sources at the second most important terminal in the country.

According to Osmany Sánchez, communicator at the aerodrome, the number includes both arrivals and departures at a time when anyone arriving there can perceive improvements in areas of the Varadero airport.

As is normal, he said, in the winter season, tourist flows are higher, consistent with the hiring to support the period from November to April, when Cuba receives its most important foreign currency income from the export of these services.

In addition to the optimization of services in the VIP lounge, one of the most relevant transformations to be carried out during the high tourist season, the terminal, inaugurated on September 25th, 1989, has also been equipped with climate control equipment, among other changes.

With the purpose of guaranteeing operational safety, workers of the Special Equipment Department maintain the areas and accessories, all actions that highlight the purpose of turning the Juan Gualberto Gómez into an increasingly safe place.

The largest number of passengers arriving from Canada to the famous Blue Beach are transported mainly by Air Canada Transat, Westjet and Sunwing, the latter being the one with the most frequent flights.

The airline platform is completed, among others, by the German Condor, TUI Airlines Nederland, TUI Belgium, American Airlines, Norwind, Rossiya, Plus Ultra and Lot Polish Airlines.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.