Havanatur SA National Commercial Workshop in Session.

An extensive network of assistance and sales in the country assures services of conventional and specialized tourism, to satisfy the most dissimilar interests.

The Prado Room of the Iberostar Parque Central hotel in the capital, hosted the National Commercial Workshop of the International Group of Tour Operators (TTOO) and Travel Agents (AAVV) Havanatur SA, a leader in the promotion and marketing of Cuba’s tourism products.

The proposal of the Group’s new Commercial Strategy first encouraged the debate on Havanatur’s processes, in charge of attracting and issuing tourists to the Greater Antilles and other destinations, through its network of its own and represented tour operators.

An update on tourism products from the East to West Branches aroused much interest, Havanatur SA posted on its Facebook account.

The National Workshop endorses the purpose of continuing to provide an excellent incoming service and personalized assistance, which guarantee high customer satisfaction, as effectively as possible, with sustained growth in the share of participation in the issuance to the destination.

According to Havanatur’s vision, being the leading tour operator in Cuban properties identifies it as Cuba’s specialist in the main outbound markets, which achieves brand expansion, with tour operator offices in different countries.

Sustained growth in developing markets, while consolidating sales of multi-destination trips to and from Cuba, are also the aspirations of Havanatur, which has a prestigious team of professionals with more than 30 years of experience in the sector.

Photos: Taken from Havanatur SA Facebook account.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.