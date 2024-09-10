History of Cuban Volleyball Exalted in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio).

On the occasion of Cuban Volleyball Day, the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum, in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, opened its doors to a new exhibition that celebrates the history and legacy of this sport on the island.

Among the main attractions are photographs of press clippings allegorical to the Antillean volleyball.

This was confirmed by its historian Emilio Morales Álvarez, who said that the exhibition, which will be available to visitors throughout the month, pays tribute to the evolution of Cuban volleyball and its main exponents, as well as its fruitful trajectory in the locality.

Several medals were won by the athlete Ernesto Martinez in the exhibition.

Morales Álvarez also highlighted the many newspaper articles, snapshots, medals and other museum pieces that illustrate the rich tradition and influential development of the sport in Pedro Betancourt.

Cuba Men’s Volleyball Team (France, 1986) with the presence of Betancourt’s Ernesto Martínez Hernández (lower right corner).

Cuban Volleyball Day is celebrated annually in commemoration of the triumph of the women’s national team in the 1978 World Volleyball Championship in the former Soviet Union. This event marked a milestone in revolutionary sports and, in this context, the exhibition is a timely tribute to those who have contributed to forge the excellence of Antillean volleyball.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.