Hurricane Rafael’s strong winds cause disconnection of the National Electric System.

The Cuban Electrical Union reported in X that strong winds from Hurricane Rafael, of great intensity, have caused the disconnection of the National Electrical System. Contingency protocols have been activated.

In the last hours, the system continued to gain in organization and intensity and became a category 3 hurricane, being the fifth hurricane of great intensity in this cyclonic season. Rafael’s current location is 22.0°N and 82.3°W, approximately 135 kilometers south of Havana, Cuba.

Rafael’s maximum sustained winds are 185 km/h, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 km from the center and tropical storm-force winds up to 185 km. The hurricane is moving northwestward at a speed of 22 km/h, with a minimum central pressure of 956 hPa.

