In the Cuban context, the role of legal workers is even more relevant (+audio)

In the Cuban context the role of legal workers becomes even more relevant in the protection of fundamental rights.

This June 8th is celebrated in Cuba the Day of the Legal Worker. This date celebrates the effort and dedication of those legal professionals who work tirelessly to ensure justice and compliance with the law in our society.

Lawyers, judges, prosecutors and other legal workers play a fundamental role in the defense of individual and collective rights, as well as in the resolution of legal conflicts of various kinds.

The Provincial Directorate of Justice in Matanzas has several departments that provide services to the population, among them are Legal Assistance, Civil Registry, Public Defender’s Office and Mercantile. The latter stands out for the provision of services especially to legal entities.

Lien Chid Durán, Commercial Registrar, commented on the operation of this office of the Provincial Directorate of Justice in Matanzas.

On this day it is important to reflect on the challenges and obstacles faced by legal workers in the exercise of their work, such as the workload, the pressure to obtain favorable results for their clients or the exposure to risk situations in sensitive cases.

It is also essential to recognize the ethical and professional commitment of those who dedicate their lives to the defense of justice and the rule of law.

Written by Melissa Guerra.