Inauguration of the Municipal Fair of Popular Handicrafts in Pedro Betancourt (+audio and pictures).

The Municipal Fair of Popular Crafts is dedicated to preserving artistic traditions and promoting the talent of Betancourt’s creators. The fair is being held at the «Leocadio Álvarez» hall of the «María Villar Buceta» cultural center in Pedro Betancourt.

The Municipal Fair of Popular Crafts is dedicated to preserve the artistic traditions and promote the talent of Betancourt’s creators, which is exhibited in the «Leocadio Álvarez» hall of the «María Villar Buceta» House of Culture of Pedro Betancourt.

Odelvis del Sol Reyes, head of the Plastic Arts Department of the house, referred his experience as a participant creator in the Fair and thanked the joint effort of the local artists to materialize it.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Besides, Dagoberto Bravo Domínguez, instructor of Plastic Arts of the institution, emphasized that this exhibition celebrates and promotes artistic traditions, while integrating the efforts of the Municipal Directorate of Culture to recover exhibition spaces in the locality.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The Pedro Betancourt Municipal Popular Crafts Fair becomes a platform for the visibility and recognition of local talent and constitutes a cult to the richness and diversity of popular culture in the town.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.