International Day of Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism: Special Significance for Cuba.

Despite international rejection and condemnation, many terrorists remain unpunished, while their victims and relatives await justice.

In the first place because of the high number of terrorist actions organized, financed and encouraged from the United States, which have cost valuable lives and the loss of considerable material resources.

In addition to these plans aimed at destabilizing the sovereignty and tranquility of the Cuban people, Cuba has been included in the Unilateral List of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

This is a determination, precisely by the country where the terrorist acts originate, has a negative impact on all spheres of Cuban society, by increasing the difficulties to enter international trade, carry out financial operations and acquire basic supplies.

But despite the rejection and international condemnations, many terrorists remain unpunished, while their victims and relatives await justice.

An example of this is the case of the young Italian businessman Fabio di Celmo, who died on September 4th, 1997 as a result of sabotage at the Copacabana Hotel in Havana.

Of the act perpetrated by terrorists paid by the Cuban-American National Foundation, and aimed at affecting the Caribbean nation’s tourism industry the criminal Luis Posada Carriles said with his frank contempt for the Cuban Revolution and humanity:

«It is sad that someone has died, but we cannot stop. That Italian was in the wrong place at the wrong time».

Words with which he declared his responsibility in the event, just as he had in the explosion of the Cubana de Aviación ship, off the coast of Barbados.

The explosions in the Copacabana, Triton and Chateau-Miramar hotels, as well as in the Bodeguita del Medio, shocked Cubans and the world.

The death of the 32-year-old boy showed that terrorism is an inhuman act that only leaves destruction, suffering and the death of innocent people.

Written by Ana González.