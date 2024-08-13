International Youth Day and Fidel’s birthday celebrated with emphasis on production and culture.

These days reflected not only the admiration for the figure of Fidel Castro, but also the dynamism of a new generation committed to the legacy and future of their country.

In commemoration of International Youth Day and the 98th anniversary of the birth of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, young people in the province of Matanzas carried out a series of activities that reflect both ideological commitment and enthusiasm to actively participate in community development.

One of the main axes was the «Fidel Castro» ideological day, which was highlighted by significant efforts in food production, a priority in the development agenda. The Student Work Brigades also played a crucial role in contributing to the necessary preparations for the next school year, thus ensuring solid educational continuity despite the present challenges.

Yosiel Oliver Ortega, who leads the Young Communist League (UJC) in the province, highlighted the commitment of the grassroots committees of various entities, including Termoeléctrica Antonio Guiteras, as well as the members of the Federation of High School Students and the Movimiento Juvenil Martiano. A symbolic event that captured the essence of the day was the ascent to Loma del Pan, an activity that combined physical effort and ideological reflection.

In parallel to these practical efforts, a wide range of cultural activities were deployed in different public spaces of the city. Digital platforms were also the scene of celebration, with actions in social networks designed to disseminate the thoughts of the historic leader as part of the «tuitazo» called by the National Directorate of the UJC.

The culmination of the celebrations took place with an emotional political-cultural gala at the recently inaugurated Photographic Stand of the city, an occasion that served both to pay homage to the Commander in Chief and to recognize the active and transforming role of Matanzas youth in today’s society.

These days reflected not only the admiration for the figure of Fidel Castro, but also the dynamism of a new generation committed to the legacy and future of their country. The celebration in Matanzas became a testimony to the persistence of revolutionary values and the ongoing struggle for inclusive and sustainable development.

Written by Gabriel Torres.