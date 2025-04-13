Jewel of left-handers in a Provincial Baseball Series in Matanzas.

The work of starters Jorge Luis Valdés and Roberto Álvarez is very difficult to match, since out of 60 possible outs, 42 occurred by strikeouts and the three added by the relievers, raising the figure to 45 outs, out of 62 potential ones. This game is one of the historical jewels of the Provincial Series of Matanzas and also of the country.

The baseball game with the most strikeouts by both teams (45) in a Provincial Series in our country took place in the Cerro Pelado stadium of Jovellanos and the Emiliano Ayllón stadium of Limonar, in Matanzas, on September 15th and 16th, 1984, which lasted eleven innings.

The confrontation between the Jovellanos and Limonar teams began on the first day, somewhat delayed due to rain, at 9:30 in the evening and was stopped at 12:30 -it was already the 16th-, after ten innings.

The left-handed Jorge Luis Valdés, recently deceased, for the locals and the also sinister Roberto Álvarez, also from Limon, offered a good pitching dissertation in those ten chapters in which they did not allow any runs.

“Tati” Valdés set an impressive record of 25 strikeouts, out of a possible 30, that is, 2.5 per innings, with only one hit allowed and one ball hit. Álvarez, on the other hand, struck out 17 opponents, with five hits allowed and three tickets given away. As you can see, there were 42 strikeouts between the two in ten episodes, something relevant for this sport.

At 2:00 in the afternoon they resumed the game, but at the Emiliano Ayllon stadium and the pitchers were Pedro Gonzalez for Jovellanos and Eduardo Terry for the home team. Gonzalez dominated the three players faced in the inning, two of them by strikeouts; while Terry was not well supported by the defense, since after a strikeout he conceded a ticket, allowed a hit, hit a ball, took the second out on a fly to the catcher, but the pitcher Miguel Perez made an error in a connection of Rolling, causing the score that decided the game one run for zero.

In my opinion, the work of starters Jorge Luis Valdés and Roberto Álvarez is very difficult to match, since out of 60 possible outs, 42 occurred due to strikeouts and the three added by the relievers, bringing the figure to 45 outs, out of 62 potential outs. This game is one of the historical jewels of the Provincial Series of Matanzas and also of the country.

Written by Francisco Soriano.