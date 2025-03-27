Jovellanos aniristas hold a balance assembly (+photos).

The Business Unit of Base (UEB), of Jovellanos municipality, belonging to the Matanzas Beverages and Soft Drinks Subsidiary Company, recently developed the ANIR Assembly, where they made a balance of the results of the year 2024 and presented the projections for the current period.

The Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) of Jovellanos municipality, belonging to the Empresa Filial de Bebidas y Refrescos Matanzas, recently held the ANIR Assembly, where they made a balance of the results of the year 2024 and presented the projections for the current period.

The solutions developed by the innovators yielded a significant amount, in resources and currency, which provided improvements in the equipment, which in turn resulted in positive economic results.

Delsy Reinoso Alejo, president of ANIR in the UEB Jovellanos and candidate for member of the National Committee, said that the innovations reported a monetary amount of 86,867.17 pesos, as well as better labor facilities.

The 22 Anir members at the company are working on a number of objectives, although they are focused on the start-up of the soda-bagging machine, which is currently out of service, but they expect to finish it by next month. They are also working on the knob blowing machine to ensure a stable air flow.

Written by Enrique Tirse.