Labor Heroes deserve the best of tributes.

One of the highlights of the program of activities for May Day is the meeting with the Heroes of Labor of the Republic, nine of whom are still active and contributing to the production of goods and services in Matanzas.

Osmar Ramírez, general secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC), pondered the relevance of the tribute to those who, by example, continue to encourage new generations to turn the value of hard work into a daily fact.

The traditional activity fills us with pride, said Ramírez, referring to the day of reverence to the Heroes, which this time will take place next Friday, a day in which, he regretted, not everyone will be able to attend, as is the case of José Luis Silva Menéndez, of the Energy and Mines Workers Union, to whom we wish his recovery.

Ramírez commented that the anecdotes and tenths of Reynaldo Castro, first National Labor Hero, and the vehement words of Alejando Ventosa, from the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, to name two, are always eagerly awaited.

The legendary machetero Reynaldo Castro, first National Labor Hero. Photo: Archive

The secretary general of the CTC called on the organizations to which the Heroes belong to give them the best of attention, to take care of their problems and, above all, to use their knowledge to optimize the productive and service processes.

He called to turn April into a month of victory, as the combatants did on the sands of Playa Giron in 1961, and to be inspired by the martyrs of that epic, and by our living Heroes.

The tribute to the Heroes will be the prelude to the meeting with veteran union leaders, some active and others not, among the most emotional proposals for May Day, among which can not miss the act of encouragement and awards to the collectives and workers with the best performance in the province.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.