«Luces de octubre» (Lights of October): Local History, Heritage, and Education

During the National Culture Days, the Domingo Mújica Municipal Museum held the event «Luces de octubre,» a space to highlight local history, heritage, and its link to education from an early age.

The gathering brought together educators, specialists, and cultural agents, who dialogued about historical memory and the value of identity and local culture.

At the meeting, educators and specialists presented research and pedagogical experiences aimed at strengthening knowledge of history and promoting the safeguarding of heritage.

Through educational proposals and strategies, the participants highlighted the role of schools and cultural spaces in the formation of new generations, fostering identity and respect for roots.

The jury awarded Maritza Sulueta, History methodologist for elementary education, for linking local history with the History of Cuba in fifth grade; Clara Hernández of the Gerardo Domenech school, for activities to value historical events and personalities; Gilda Fernández Samá of the José Martí Cultural Society; and gave an honorable mention to María Teresa Ledesma of the Paquito González school.

The celebration of «Luces de octubre» reaffirms the commitment of the Domingo Mújica Municipal Museum to research, promotion, and the preservation of the locality’s historical memory.