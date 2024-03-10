Marialva Ríos, two decades of artistic trajectory.

The art exhibition «Habiendo llegado el tiempo…» commemorates two decades of Marialva Ríos’ artistic career at Ediciones Vigía.

This event celebrates the evolution and impact of her work, highlighting her unique contribution to the artistic and cultural landscape.

The exhibition is a testament to Ríos’ talent and dedication, and an invitation to appreciate the beauty and depth of her art in the design of Ediciones Vigía’s books and plaquettes.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.