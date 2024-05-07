Students from Matanzas show support for Palestine.

Students from pre-university education, the University of Matanzas and the University of Medical Sciences showed their support to the Palestinian people for the genocide being committed in Gaza since last year.

Yosiel Oliver Ortega, general secretary of the Young Communists League, explained that the act is also a show of solidarity with the protests that took place in American universities in repudiation of the war between Israel and Gaza.

A cultural moment and statements by the leaders of the Federation of University Students in Matanzas were also part of the event held at the Parque de la Libertad.

Activities like this one are being carried out in Cuban universities from May 2nd to 9th.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.