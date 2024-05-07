The term social discipline encompasses all spheres of collective life, including the workplace, and we need to adjust it to human needs in order to make life more bearable.

Maintaining social discipline is a duty and a necessity for the inhabitants of the city of Matanzas.

The term social discipline covers all spheres of collective life, including the workplace, and we need to adjust it to human needs to make life more bearable, amid the shortages and difficulties we face on a daily basis.

The mistreatment in public establishments, the delays in procedures, the lack of attention, are palpable proof of this.

Let each one of us do his or her part of the duty and we will contribute to the living and working environment that we all desire.

How is it possible that those in charge of keeping the streets clean, for example, collect only a part of the solid waste and the rest remains in the containers or drains as sources of infection? Why throw garbage in the street, instead of collecting it in a bag and taking care of hygiene?

Why do the sewage drains swarm at will, down the hill?

These and other issues affect the people, as they are manifestations of social indiscipline.

Together we can transform such realities.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.