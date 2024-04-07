Matanceras awarded in traditional School Library Contest.

Two students from Matanzas are among the 28 winners of the twenty-sixth edition of the «He who reads the most knows the most» contest, sponsored by the Department of School Libraries of the Ministry of Education of Cuba (Mined) and the methodological team of this organism.

According to the results recently published on the Ministry’s Web site, on the occasion of the International Children’s and Young People’s Book Day, the winners were Adielys Pujol Suárez, from the Mártires de Bolivia Special School in the municipality of Perico, and Ammis Giselle Gillen Rigal, from the Manuel Sanguily Basic Secondary School in Matanzas.

According to the official note issued, in the traditional school contest, whose purpose is to promote reading from an early age, promote culture and highlight the work of important writers, 91 students from different educational levels of the country participated this time and the provinces with more children and adolescents were Las Tunas (five), Santi Spíritus (four), while Havana and Villa Clara share the third place, with three winners.

In the valuations exposed by the Jury of the traditional School Contest, they emphasize that in the current edition a higher quality was appreciated in the papers presented, in terms of structure, selection of themes and representative authors of the Cuban children’s literature.

With a variety of arguments referring mainly to family, love and friendship, the participating students presented works where they showed originality and mastery of the selected literary works, according to Sandra Leticia Batista Terrero, national methodologist of the Department of School Libraries of the Ministry of Education.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.