Matanzas air terminal workers salute July 26 (+photos and audio).

The construction of a children’s house with capacity to care for 50 children of working mothers in the town of Carbonera is one of the works carried out by the workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport of Matanzas to celebrate July 26.

The construction of a children’s house with a capacity to care for 50 children of working mothers in the town of Carbonera is one of the works carried out by the workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport of Matanzas to celebrate July 26.

The date becomes a commitment for the men and women of the air terminal, says the center’s director, José Antonio García Manso.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.