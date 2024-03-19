Matanzas leads national vanguard collectives of tourism in Cuba.

With nine of the 30 collectives awarded with the highest category of socialist emulation in the country, the province of Matanzas reached the highest number of national vanguard centers of the Hotel and Tourism Workers Union.

Administration and union leaders receive the National Vanguard flag. Photo: From the author.

With nine of the 30 collectives awarded with the highest category of socialist emulation in the country, the province of Matanzas reached the highest number of national vanguard centers of the Hotel and Tourism Workers Union.

The hotels Sol Palmeras, Royalton Hicacos, Meliá Las Américas, Meliá Las Antillas, Iberostar Selection Varadero, Starfish Cuatro Palmas, Meliá Internacional Varadero, la Tienda la Casa del Ron and Havanatur Varadero deserved such honor.

With five facilities in the select group, the Cubanacán delegation ranks first in the number of award-winning collectives, followed by the Gran Caribe chain with two, while the absence of Isla Azul centers, which has been making progress in recent times, is noteworthy.

Havanatur Varadero. Photo: By the author

Sol Palmeras stands out in the list, the first mixed administration facility in Cuba, with the record of being the one that has won the award the most times in this modality, a behavior that is already being approached by Royalton Hicacos, the second most awarded.

The superior category of National Vanguard is the highest emulative recognition to which a center of production of goods and services in the Greater of the Antilles can aspire, after satisfying economic and union management requirements.

In order to aspire to this high recognition, it is required to comply with the income plans, to export services, to do it with efficiency, not to register criminal acts, together with this, to have optimal union performance, and in addition to other demanding parameters. It is not an easy matter. Those who succeed make a difference in the Ministry of Tourism.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.