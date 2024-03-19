CTE Guiteras on line 36 years after its first synchronization.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) came back on line after 17 days of maintenance and curiously did so 24 hours before its first synchronization to the National Electric Power System (SEN), on a day like this Tuesday, 36 years ago.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) came back online after 17 days under maintenance and did so curiously 24 hours before its first synchronization to the National Electroenergy System (SEN), a day like this Tuesday, 36 years ago.

«That was March 19th, 1988, exactly at 3:45 in the afternoon,» says José Alejandro Crespo Fundora, the first operator who performed that complex operation, he explains, because all the parameters must have the same value.

The historic date remains intact in Crespo’s memory.

I have a photo of that moment,» he says and glances at the plant. «I am like this plant. My function is to give light to the town and I will continue to do so until the end of my life. I’m 73 years old and you see, I’m still here,» he confesses.

In the founder’s eyes the joy of having received this March 19 with the plant lit, generating. What better reward for his 42 years at CTE, where he arrived to participate in the assembly of the plant, where he has spent more than half of his life. I retired, and I rejoined,» he says, and smiles.

«It means quite a bit to be online on a day like today, but I feel like it’s not a lot. Because I would like to do more. People are now asking why if the Guiteras is generating, there are still blackouts.

«I say that this block is the backbone of the SEN, not only for being in an area of high energy demand, but for being the most efficient, by using less fuel to generate. Nobody thinks we are the navel of the world, but we are proud of the Guiteras. We have to take good care of it.

«I always tell the young people that when we are no longer veterans, to improve or maintain the plant. Guiteras will always be needed. In the meantime, I will continue to fight for it.»

Photo: From the Author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.