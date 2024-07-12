12 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Matanzas parks in #SummerMode (+photos).

19 segundos atrás Tamara Mesa González

In an effort to encourage creativity and entertainment among the little ones, various theater, circus and dance groups joined forces to offer a series of activities in the parks of Matanzas.

 

 

In an effort to encourage creativity and entertainment among the little ones, various theater, circus and dance groups joined forces to offer a series of activities in the parks of Matanzas.

The presentation of  La Rueda Circus and the Spanish dance company Novadanza at the Libertad Park offered the children a circus show full of acrobatics and juggling, along with the enjoyment of Spanish dance, so deeply rooted in our roots since European colonization.

 

Meanwhile, the presentation of the Matanzas group El Mirón Cubano in the Plaza Vigía offered an interactive theatrical play, inviting children and adults to participate in the stories told by the entertaining clowns.

 

 

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Juan Gualberto Gómez: A Journalist Loyal to Cuba’s Independence.

30 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Celebrated in Pedro Betancourt the 50th aniversary of the Popular Power. (+photos and audio).

39 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Matanzas air terminal workers salute July 26 (+photos and audio).

1 hora atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *