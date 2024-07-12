Matanzas parks in #SummerMode (+photos).

In an effort to encourage creativity and entertainment among the little ones, various theater, circus and dance groups joined forces to offer a series of activities in the parks of Matanzas.

In an effort to encourage creativity and entertainment among the little ones, various theater, circus and dance groups joined forces to offer a series of activities in the parks of Matanzas.

The presentation of La Rueda Circus and the Spanish dance company Novadanza at the Libertad Park offered the children a circus show full of acrobatics and juggling, along with the enjoyment of Spanish dance, so deeply rooted in our roots since European colonization.

Meanwhile, the presentation of the Matanzas group El Mirón Cubano in the Plaza Vigía offered an interactive theatrical play, inviting children and adults to participate in the stories told by the entertaining clowns.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.