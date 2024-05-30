Matanzas Theater present at the ASITEJ Congress (+audio, photos and spot).

From May 24th to June 1st, the twenty-first Congress of the International Association of Theater and Performing Arts for Children and Youth, Voices of a New World, is being held in Havana, with the attendance of more than a thousand artists from 70 countries.

The 21st Congress of the International Association of Theater and Performing Arts for Children and Youth, Voices of a New World, is being held in Havana from May 24th to June 1st, with the participation of more than 1,000 artists from 70 countries.

Matanzas theatrical groups are participating in the cultural program of the event that has Cuba as the venue again, 30 years after it was held here for the first time.

Among the 25 shows from the five continents, 14 are by Cuban groups, three of them from Matanzas. Teatro de Las Estaciones, under the direction of the National Theater Award 2020 Ruben Dario Salazar, will be present with its most recent premiere Carnaval, winner of the Villanueva Theater Critics Award 2023; for the event, Teatro Papalote will reprise a classic in its repertoire as a revival, Los Ibeyis y el Diablo; while Mirabella, the touching story of a sick girl who never stops dreaming, is the proposal of El Mirón Cubano in the capital.

It stands out the coincidence in this selection that it was another National Theater Award (2020), Zenén Calero Medina, who was in charge of the designs of each of these stagings.

The table of Cuban dramaturgy for children that took place in the Guillen hall of the national UNEAC to reflect on the theatrical writing for children at the border of two centuries in Cuba will have among its speakers two matanceros: Master Rene Fernandez Santana, National Theater Award and playwright, critic and researcher Ulises Rodriguez Febles.

The ASSITEJ Congress also includes workshops, seminars, conferences, meetings and lectures focused on the theme Voices of a new world: legacy and innovation in theater for young people.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The ASSITEJ Congress is held every three years. It is the place where members from six continents gather for the General Assembly. The program includes productions from around the world and the region, as well as an extensive program of seminars, workshops, presentations, round tables and exchange of knowledge and experiences among delegates.

The Post Congress program, from June 2nd to 7th, will allow guest artists to visit the territories of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Granma.

…ONLINE VIDEO.

Written by Jessica Mesa.